Third suspect arrested in shooting of pregnant woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A third person has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a pregnant Louisville woman.
An arrest slip for Deandre Hobbs states that he and two women went to the victim’s house and destroyed her property. Police say the victim was seven months pregnant, and the defendants struck her in the face before firing shots that injured her.
His two co-defendants allegedly claimed Hobbs was the one who actually fired the shots. Authorities say he fled the scene and threw away the gun used in the shooting.
Police found him on Friday, August 16 and arrested him. He gave a mirandized statement where he admitted to his involvement in the crimes.
He’s charged with assault, robbery, possession of a handgun by a felon and tampering with physical evidence.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.