Young activist killed in police chase honored on his birthday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A young activist and gunshot survivor was honored this weekend on what would have been his 14th birthday.
Ki’Anthony Tyus was nine years old when he survived a drive-by shooting near Ballard Park, where he was playing basketball. Tyus survived the shooting and became an activist against gun violence.
“His whole life changed after he got shot,” said Ki’Anthony’s grandmother, Tina Tyus.
Over the weekend, his grandmother and parents, Yahkeim Parks and Kimetria Tyus, held an event in his honor. The group had a clothing drive, celebrating the champion video gamer, and what would have been his freshman year of high school.
Ki’Anthony died after a police chase in December. His family said he was getting a ride to a store and likely didn’t know the car picking him up by alleged driver Reco Smith was stolen. It crashed on Fern Valley Road.
The Tyus family filed a lawsuit earlier this year against LMPD, for its role in the crash that killed Ki’Anthony. The family alleges that Officer Roger Marcum did not follow protocol.
Ki’Anthony would have turned 14 on Monday. The family reflected on his life and his activist work in the community.
“I feel like he did something with his life before he left here,” Parks said.
The Tyus family said this would be the first of many events they will hold to give back to the community to continue Ki’Anthony’s activist works.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.