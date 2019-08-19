Attorneys: Alleged Marshall Co. shooter’s constitutional rights violated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Attorneys for the Kentucky teen accused in a deadly school shooting are asking a judge to throw out statements made by their client.
Gabriel Parker is accused of shooting several students and killing two at Marshall County high school last year.
Today, his attorneys argued his constitutional rights were violated after he was taken into custody.
The motion claims Parker did not fully understand his rights and his parents were not properly notified of his arrest.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust disagrees, and called several witnesses in Monday’s hearing.
