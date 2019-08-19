Bardstown FD open arson investigation after home built by Brooks Houck burns down

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials in Bardstown confirm they’re investigating possible arson, after a home being built by Brooks Houck burned down over the weekend.
The two-story home was located in the 100 block of Wheeling Avenue, and was reported in the fire around 10 p.m. Saturday night. Officials say it’s a total loss.
Houck, ex-boyfriend of Crystal Rogers, was the only suspect named by law enforcement in the investigation of her disappearance.
Rogers was last seen on July 3, 2015. Police later found her car with a flat tire on the shoulder of the Bluegrass Parkway with her keys, cellphone and purse still in it.
Officials say the house next to the Houck home also had damage and the family was home at the time.
Barsdtown Police are asking anyone with information to call 502-349-6562.
