Despite previous concerns of closure, small Kentucky school to begin classes Tuesday

WEST POINT, Ky. (WAVE) - A small Kentucky school in fear of closing earlier this summer, is slated to start classes Tuesday.
Teachers reported to the West Point Independent School District Monday in preparation. There was no talk of what may come next for the school, only of what they can do now to prepare students for their future.
“Our staff clearly know and clearly understand that doing the very best that we can do for our students is a priority,” Principal Carla Breeding said. “And so what happens a week from now, a month from now, doesn’t impact what happens tomorrow.”
Breeding has been a school principal before, but it’s her first year at West Point School.
Just a month ago, the school was worried about filling enough faculty positions to start this school year, but Breeding says they now have what and who they need to be successful.
Breeding spent more than three decades in education, and says in her new role she hopes to use her experience to to make this school year a positive one.
“All of us are here to do what’s right for kids,” Breeding said. “And every decision that we make and everything that we do has to be about what’s the best thing for our students, and when everything is filtered through that, we’ll get the rest figured out.”
Breeding previously worked in several local school districts including Hardin County.
