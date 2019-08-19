FORECAST: Another hot day Tuesday, but ALERT DAY because of severe threat

With thunderstorms expected to develop to our northwest Tuesday afternoon, we’ve flagged Tuesday as an Alert Day. While temperatures will top out in the mid 90s with a heat index closer to 100 degrees, the reasoning behind the Alert Day is not heat related, but instead the threat for severe thunderstorms. The best timing would be between 3PM & 7PM with damaging winds, hail, heavy rain & lightning the main threats. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the radar through the afternoon and early evening hours.