FORECAST: Another hot day Tuesday, but ALERT DAY because of severe threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few downpours on the radar will fade overnight with temperatures staying warm.
After highs reached 98 degrees Monday, marking the warmest of the season so far, we’re in for a mild and muggy overnight. Temperatures will dip into the low to mid 70s by early Tuesday morning.
With thunderstorms expected to develop to our northwest Tuesday afternoon, we’ve flagged Tuesday as an Alert Day. While temperatures will top out in the mid 90s with a heat index closer to 100 degrees, the reasoning behind the Alert Day is not heat related, but instead the threat for severe thunderstorms. The best timing would be between 3PM & 7PM with damaging winds, hail, heavy rain & lightning the main threats. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the radar through the afternoon and early evening hours.
The actual cold front will push south late Wednesday into Thursday, bringing more scattered showers and storms to the region. High temperatures will fall to the 80s with lows in the 60s by late week along with lower humidity.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.