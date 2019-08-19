FORECAST: Oppressive heat, humidity remain; rain chances increase midweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After isolated early morning showers and thunderstorms fade, drier weather is expected through lunchtime. Today’s sunshine coupled with southerly winds drives afternoon temperatures back into the low to mid-90s.
Humidity will make it feel like the upper 90s and low 100s. Isolated afternoon downpours may help to cool a few locations off. Rain chances fade through the overnight hours as lows fall into the 70s.
Tuesday features scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. Despite this, temperatures still max out in the low to mid-90s.
A cold front brings more rain to the region late Wednesday through Thursday. Clouds and on-and-off rainfall limit highs Thursday and Friday to the mid-80s. Drier weather returns for the upcoming weekend.
FORECAST
TODAY: Partly sunny; Isolated thunderstorms (20%); HIGH: 95° (Heat Index: upper 90s to low 100s)
TONIGHT: Isolated storms (20%); Partly cloudy; LOW: 76°
TUESDAY: Partly sunny; Scattered thunderstorms (30%, best chance late); HIGH: 95° (Heat Index: upper 90s to low 100s)
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.