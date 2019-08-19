Kentucky State Fair announces new policy for minors after weekend incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair on announced a new policy for minors headed to the fair.
Beginning Wednesday Aug 21, fair attendees younger than 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian 21 years of age or older, after 6 p.m..
The new policy will be ID enforced at the gates.
This decision came just days after a large group of minors was involved in an incident on the fair Saturday night. Both LMPD and Kentucky State Police are investigating that incident.
“The Kentucky State Fair is a family-friendly event and our facility’s goal is to ensure that fairgoers are able to enjoy a comfortable experience during the Fair each year. With this new policy and added security measures, we are continuing to enhance the Kentucky State Fair experience for all our guests,” said David S. Beck, President and CEO of Kentucky Venues.
Fair officials also said they’ll increase lighting and law enforcement presence during peak hours.
