Man killed in Jeffersonville crash identified
One man died from injuries he received in a Aug. 19, 2019 crash in Jeffersonville, Ind. (Source: AP)
By Charles Gazaway | August 19, 2019 at 12:33 PM EDT - Updated August 19 at 12:44 PM

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - An early morning crash over the weekend has claimed the life of a Clark County, Indiana man.

Tory Lee Barnett, 32, of Jeffersonville, died Sunday morning at University of Louisville Hospital.

Barnett had been injured around 4 a.m.Sunday in a crash at Vissing park Road and East 10th Street.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Barnett’s death was a result of blunt force injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.

Details about the accident have not been released.

