Man killed in Jeffersonville crash identified

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - An early morning crash over the weekend has claimed the life of a Clark County, Indiana man.
Tory Lee Barnett, 32, of Jeffersonville, died Sunday morning at University of Louisville Hospital.
Barnett had been injured around 4 a.m.Sunday in a crash at Vissing park Road and East 10th Street.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Barnett’s death was a result of blunt force injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
Details about the accident have not been released.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.