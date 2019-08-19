Second suspect charged in Riverside Gardens Park homicide

Isaiah Brown, wanted on a murder charge was arrested on Aug. 19, more than seven months after the crime.
By John P. Wise | August 19, 2019 at 5:05 PM EDT - Updated August 19 at 5:41 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man wanted on a murder charge has been arrested more than seven months after the crime.

Isaiah Brown, 21, is accused in the January shooting death of 19-year-old Damani Dulaney.

The shooting took place at Riverside Gardens Park on Lees Lane. Dulaney was found dead inside a car.

Indictment warrants for Brown and a second suspect, 20-year-old Rayshawn Tucker, were issued back in May. Brown had been a fugitive since that time, but was taken into custody Monday morning. Both man have been charged with complicity to commit murder.

Brown is being held on $250,000 bond and scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

Tucker has been in custody since May.

