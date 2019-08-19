Second suspect charged in Riverside Gardens Park homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man wanted on a murder charge has been arrested more than seven months after the crime.
Isaiah Brown, 21, is accused in the January shooting death of 19-year-old Damani Dulaney.
The shooting took place at Riverside Gardens Park on Lees Lane. Dulaney was found dead inside a car.
Indictment warrants for Brown and a second suspect, 20-year-old Rayshawn Tucker, were issued back in May. Brown had been a fugitive since that time, but was taken into custody Monday morning. Both man have been charged with complicity to commit murder.
Brown is being held on $250,000 bond and scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.
Tucker has been in custody since May.
