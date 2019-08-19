Secret Service prepares for Trump visit to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When the President comes to town, it takes a lot of work to make sure things go smoothly for him, and the public.
Crews are busy setting up equipment at the Galt House for President Trump’s visit to Louisville on Wednesday.
President Trump will be delivering remarks at the 75th AMVETS Convention. AMVETS serves America’s veterans and advocates for its members. The speech on Wednesday is restricted to AMVETS members.
After speaking to AMVETS members, President Trump will be heading to a private fundraiser for Governor Matt Bevin’s reelection campaign.
WAVE 3 News spoke exclusively to the Secret Service on Monday about what they’re doing to make sure things run smoothly on Wednesday.
The Secret Service says the public can expect road closures, no aircraft over the President’s motorcade or downtown Louisville and no traffic on the Ohio River during the presidents visit.
The Secret Service is bringing in extra agents, X-ray machines, armored vehicles and equipment over the next 24 hours.
They will be thoroughly investigating the Galt House and location of the private fundraiser and working closely with several other agencies.
Trump last visited Louisville in 2017 for a rally.
This story will be updated.
