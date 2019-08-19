StormTALK! Monday Edition

TUESDAY: We could start off with another spotty t-storm in the pre-dawn hours, otherwise the day will mainly be about the large area of severe t-storms over IL in the afternoon. Those will dive more south than east but still could impact areas along/west of I-65 after 5pm. If we can pick up a few t-storms in the afternoon hours, that would help tame down any threat from the west by evening. However, if we remain hot and unstable, we could find part of WAVE Country in the risk for damaging winds rolling in from the west. We’ll just have to trend the radar carefully over the next 48 hours.