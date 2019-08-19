Taste of Frankfort Avenue helps American Printing House for the Blind

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 27th annual Taste of Frankfort Avenue benefited not only the Frankfort Avenue Business Association this year, but the American Printing House for the Blind, as well.
“American Printing House for the Blind has been here since 1858," Frankfort Avenue Business Alliance president Laurie Dobins O’Neil said. "They’re really a pillar along the Avenue. That’s one reason we really wanted to have it here and be able to showcase what they really do.”
The annual event celebrated 30 of the best restaurants across Louisville.
In addition to some of the best eats, party goers were able to shop some of the most unique shopping destinations on Frankfort Avenue, enjoy pop-up shows, interactive booths, and the Sip and Swig VIP Room.
Half of the proceeds go to the American Printing House for the Blind.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.