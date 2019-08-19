U.S. Olympian to keynote Ky. Conference on Leadership and Diversity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Leadership development, women in leadership, and diversity in the workplace. These are just a few of the topics up for discussion at the 33rd annual Kentucky Conference on Leadership and Diversity.
This year’s event is taking place September 18 and 19 at the Kentucky International Convention Center in downtown Louisville.
Some of the guest speakers including University of Louisville President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, Cynthia Knapek from Leadership Louisville, Kentucky Education Commissioner Dr. Wayne Lewis and this year’s keynote speaker is Olympian Tamika Catchings.
Tickets to the event are on sale right now, for a special discount use the code WAVE3. The code expires on August 20, 2019. Go to Leadership.ky.gov right now to purchase your tickets.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.