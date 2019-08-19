WATCH: Virginia woman captures snake on doorbell camera

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A Fredericksburg woman had quite the surprise visitor when she got a notification on her phone that there was movement outside her front door.
Andrea Stuart-Bishop said she installed her RING doorbell about a week ago, when she received a notification that there was motion on her front door on Friday around 5:30 p.m.
She opened the her phone app to see a snake slithering across her door.
Stuart-Bishop said there is a bird’s nest behind the shutters on her house and believes the snake was trying to reach it.
