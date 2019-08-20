ALERT DAY: Gusty thunderstorms ending early evening

ALERT DAYS
- THIS EVENING (8/20/19)
ALERTS
- Severe Thunderstorm WATCH until 9 p.m. for the WAVE 3 News viewing area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Strong to severe thunderstorms continue to move across the viewing area with a few reports of power outages. In general, the threat for severe weather will diminish early this evening, though technically a severe thunderstorm WATCH is in place for much of the viewing area until 9 p.m.
Temperatures reached 98 degrees once again Tuesday afternoon, tying our warmest day of the season, but will sharply fall as thunderstorms linger. As thunderstorms continue early this evening, the impact to travel may be the biggest issue during the afternoon rush. Many can expect a period of heavy rain, lighting and gusty winds. Turn your location setting to “follow me” and alerts on for the most up to the minute information from the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team.
Overnight temperatures stay mild in the low to mid 70s with only isolated thunderstorm chances. You can expect a return to the 90s on Wednesday, but not as hot as the previous two days. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms will once again be possible and continue through Friday.
