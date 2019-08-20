ALERT DAY: Gusty thunderstorms ending early evening

Temperatures reached 98 degrees once again Tuesday afternoon, tying our warmest day of the season, but will sharply fall as thunderstorms linger. As thunderstorms continue early this evening, the impact to travel may be the biggest issue during the afternoon rush. Many can expect a period of heavy rain, lighting and gusty winds. Turn your location setting to “follow me” and alerts on for the most up to the minute information from the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team.