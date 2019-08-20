ALERT DAY: A hot afternoon with thunderstorms developing

ALERT DAYS
- THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING (8/20/19)
ALERTS
- TODAY: 4-8 PM – Damaging wind gusts, dime-size hail, heavy rain, and lightning
- TODAY: Heat index may exceed 100° for a couple of hours
LOUISVILLE, KKy. (WAVE) - Another hot, yet more humid, afternoon about to take shape. Temperatures will attempt to rival Monday’s 98° high, but this time with a heat index over 100°.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop by mid-afternoon that will hopefully prevent those levels from being reached. While a couple of the afternoon thunderstorms could be locally strong, widespread severe weather is not expected.
Once we move into the 5pm-8pm time period, there will be a band of more organized thunderstorms approaching from the west. These would have a better potential at severe wind gusts but whether or not they are able to maintain that level when they reach WAVE Country is still unclear. Just prepare for a more active radar this afternoon and evening if you have plans to be outdoors.
The front that is helping to trigger the thunderstorms will not push all the way through WAVE Country until Friday at the earliest. This will keep our air humid and the radar busy with thunderstorms at times. We need the rain at least.
Stay close to the WAVE 3 Weather App for future alerts later today.
REST OF TODAY – ALERT DAY: Partly sunny, scattered thunderstorms developing (60% chance). HIGH: 96° (Heat Index: 98-105°)
TONIGHT: Evening thunderstorms fade to showers (40% chance), isolated t-storm overnight (20% chance). LOW: 74°
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, scattered afternoon thunderstorms (40% chance). HIGH: 93° (Heat Index: 96-101°)
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.