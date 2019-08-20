ALERT DAY: Hot and humid with strong to severe PM storms

ALERTS
- TODAY: 3-7 PM – Damaging wind gusts, small hail, heavy rain, and lightning
- TODAY: Heat index in the upper 90s to low 100s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Grab those sunglasses! Tuesday begins with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s.
The sunshine and southerly winds drive temperatures into the 90s once again this afternoon. It will feel like near 100° at times thanks to the persistent humidity.
A cluster of strong thunderstorms races towards us this afternoon, weakening as they do so. Ahead of these storms, additional showers and thunderstorms may pop. While they push through, the thunderstorms can produce damaging winds, small hail, lightning, and torrential rain. The current timing of these storms has them moving through WAVE Country during the evening commute, fading as they do so.
Overnight, temperatures fall into the upper 60s and low 70s as clouds and a few isolated downpours remain.
A cold front brings scattered storms and thunderstorms to the region Wednesday afternoon and evening. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning are once again threats.
Rain chances remain Thursday as the front lingers. By the weekend, cooler and less humid air arrives. Expect highs in the 80s Thursday through the weekend.
