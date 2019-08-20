ALERT DAY: Sunny start before scattered PM storms

ALERT DAYS
- THIS EVENING (8/21/19)
ALERTS: THIS EVENING: Gusty thunderstorms possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s a quiet start to Wednesday with some areas of patchy fog and partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-90s for highs this afternoon.
Ahead of an approaching cold front, a cluster of thunderstorms dives into WAVE Country this evening. Strong winds and small hail are possible with the strongest storms. These storms sink south tonight but a few isolated downpours can’t be ruled out overnight into early Thursday.
With the front splayed out across the region, expect multiple rounds of rain from Thursday morning through Friday evening. Some of Thursday’s storms may be strong with damaging winds and plenty of lightning.
Torrential rainfall can cause localized flooding issues through the end of the week. The end of the week features much cooler air with highs in the low to mid-80s through Sunday.
