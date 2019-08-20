CASA receives $100K grant from Kosair Charities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky had over 28,000 substantiated cases of child abuse and neglect in 2018 alone, enough to make Kentucky one of the worst states in the country. CASA of the River Region was awarded a $100,000 grant from Kosair Charities to help try to combat that.
Not only will that money go toward helping children that have been abused or neglected, Kosair Charities hopes it help prevent future cases.
One of CASA's volunteers says it's community involvement that makes the organization work.
"We have such a shortage here in the Louisville area for volunteers," said Peg Brennan Peterson. "It is an amazing relationship [with Kosair], and truly without those, we would nor be able to be here."
Peterson also recently became a part time trainer for CASA - to help train volunteers.
CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, and anyone that becomes an advocate must go through 30 hours of training.
CASA of the River Region currently operates lease-free from a space offered to them by Kosair.
According to CASA, in 2018, they served 627 children with 211 volunteers, but on any given day, approximately 150 children are waiting for someone to stand up for them in family court.
