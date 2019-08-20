Debate settled. It’s best to keep your AC on 82° F while sleeping.

(WAFB) - Utility bills typically shoot up in the summer as homeowners crank up their central air conditioning.
According to ConsumerReports.org, there are certain temperatures you can keep your unit at to keep costs down.
Energy Star, a joint federal program run by the DOE and the EPA, recommends you keep your house at 78° F while you're at home and awake.
ConsumerReports.org recommends you keep your AC on the following settings:
- 78° F when you’re home
- 85° F when you’re at work or away
- 82° F when you’re sleeping
They also recommend adjusting your thermostat 1° F at a time to see how it affects your comfort and your budget. Each degree could save you 3% on your utility bill. If your house is too hot, lower the temperature 1° F at a time instead of ratcheting it down.
