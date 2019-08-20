DeSales adjusts as heat forces practices inside

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The hygrometer has replaced the pigskin as the most important piece of equipment at football practice this week. With the heat index over 100 again today, high school teams were forced inside for the second straight day.
The high school football season kicks off on Friday night. DeSales is preparing for a match up at St. Xavier.
“Obviously we can’t go outside with the temperature the way it is,” DeSales head coach Harold Davis said. “We just have do other things. We can go into the gym and get some walk through stuff done. We can watch film. We can do some board work with the guys, a little more mental reps. Everyone is dealing is dealing with this. We’ve got to be safe first.”
The Colts beat the Tigers for the first time in 2018, a 19-16 win at home.
“The big thing is, we don’t have our quarterback from last year, so that’s one of our main concerns,” Davis said. Aaron Pfaadt threw for 100 yards, including a hail mary touchdown pass at the end of the first half in the win over the Tigers.
The DeSales-St. X game will be our Game of the Week on the 2019 premier of “Touchdown Friday Night” at 11:15 p.m. on Friday on WAVE 3 News.
