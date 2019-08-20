Fleur de Flea moving into former Swan Street Antique Mall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The revitalization of Paristown Pointe continues with a new tenant.
The Fleur de Flea Vintage Urban Market announced on their Facebook page Monday that it will open its permanent home in February in the former Swan Street Antique Mall.
The building dates back to 1939 and was home to the antique mall for nearly sixty years until it closed down two decades ago.
The revitalization of Paristown Pointe Neighborhood has been in the works for the past five years and continues to expand with new developments.
Shoppers will be able to browse mid-century, vintage, industrial, vinyl and more merchandise from up to two-hundred different vendors.
Fleur de Flea continues to to add more vendors to their list before their opening next year.
They said not to worry about their outside markets as those will continue.
