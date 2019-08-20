FORECAST: Rumbles of thunder, patter of rain may wake us before sunrise

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers and thunderstorms moving east out of Missouri will track into the viewing area overnight into early Thursday morning.
This will provide a chance for thunder and lightning along with some needed rainfall before sunrise Thursday. With a cold front nearby you can expect periods of showers and thunderstorms Thursday as highs hold in the upper 80s.
Friday morning, we’ll keep a rain chance in the forecast with some late-day sunshine possible. Highs for the end of the week and weekend will top out in the low to mid 80s, more normal for this time of the year.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.