Help wanted to find missing Louisville woman
Andrea Michelle Knabel, 36, was last seen around 1 a.m. on August 13 in Audubon Park area. (Source: Facebook)
By Charles Gazaway | August 20, 2019 at 10:46 AM EDT - Updated August 20 at 10:46 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Authorities are looking for leads to find a Louisville mother of two missing for a week.

Andrea Michelle Knabel, 36, was last seen around 1 a.m. on August 13 in Audubon Park area.

Knabel is 5′7″, weighs approximately 190-200 pounds and has light brown hair. When last seen, Knabel was wearing a wedding tank top and white shorts.

Anyone who has seen Andrea Knabel or knows her location is asked to call Louisville Metro police at 502-574-LMPD (5673). All calls are anonymous.

