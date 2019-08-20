Help wanted to find missing Louisville woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Authorities are looking for leads to find a Louisville mother of two missing for a week.
Andrea Michelle Knabel, 36, was last seen around 1 a.m. on August 13 in Audubon Park area.
Knabel is 5′7″, weighs approximately 190-200 pounds and has light brown hair. When last seen, Knabel was wearing a wedding tank top and white shorts.
Anyone who has seen Andrea Knabel or knows her location is asked to call Louisville Metro police at 502-574-LMPD (5673). All calls are anonymous.
