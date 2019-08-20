Joseph Oberhansley: Jury selection begins in gruesome 2014 cannibalism case

“Sequestering the jury is done in only a very small percentage of cases,” Mull said. “There have been few cases that I’ve been involved with as prosecutor where we’ve sequestered the jury. Most of the time it’s not necessary but this case has received an extensive amount of pre-trial publicity. It’s been covered by the national cable networks in the past. With the dangers in the case of the jurors seeing extraneous information, it’s necessary in this case to keep them sequestered so that the verdict stands.”