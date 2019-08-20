It’s a deal that’s hard to beat: Louisville Bats tickets for $5.00

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Bats are offering a Flash Sale on tickets for their final seven home games of the season.
Fans can buy field reserve seats for $5 through Saturday by clicking or tapping here. You will need to use promo code ‘thankyou20’ for $5 tickets.
The tickets will be for games from August 25 through 29 and September 1 and 2.
Promotions for remaining games include Kids Eat Free (8/25; 9/1), Kids Run The Bases (8/25; 9/2), Thirsty Thursday (8/29),and Labor Day Eve Mash & Bash.
