It’s a deal that’s hard to beat: Louisville Bats tickets for $5.00

It’s a deal that’s hard to beat: Louisville Bats tickets for $5.00
The Louisville Bats are offering $5 tickets as a special thank you to for their support. (Source: Louisville Bats)
By Greg Phelps | August 20, 2019 at 8:29 AM EDT - Updated August 20 at 8:31 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Bats are offering a Flash Sale on tickets for their final seven home games of the season.

Fans can buy field reserve seats for $5 through Saturday by clicking or tapping here. You will need to use promo code ‘thankyou20’ for $5 tickets.

The tickets will be for games from August 25 through 29 and September 1 and 2.

Promotions for remaining games include Kids Eat Free (8/25; 9/1), Kids Run The Bases (8/25; 9/2), Thirsty Thursday (8/29),and Labor Day Eve Mash & Bash.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.