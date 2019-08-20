Lowe’s to offer NFL-branded merchandise

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – It’s a touchdown for NFL fans and Lowe’s.
The home-improvement store announced it will carry more than 10,000 licensed NFL-branded merchandise items.
The gear includes chairs, canopies for tailgating, grills, drinkware and pet items.
Select Lowe’s stores across the country will dedicate space to select NFL team merchandise, grills, patio furniture, and décor.
If your Lowe’s store isn’t participating, login and you can enjoy the deals online, too.
This is the 100th year of the NFL and the first regular season game kicks off Thursday, September 5 at 8:20 p.m between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. You can see it on WAVE 3 News and NBC.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.