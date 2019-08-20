Man accused of approaching child with cookies and condom in pocket now facing federal charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man we told you about in June is now facing federal charges including possession of sexually explicit material involving minors and failing to register as a sex offender.
The neighbor reported a man was talking to an eight-year-old girl over a fence on North Fourth Avenue.
Only one foot separated that little girl from convicted child molester, Brian Williamson. The mother says he caught her attention by talking about Pokemon Go. Police said Williamson had a box cutter, some cookies, and a condom in his pocket, and he gave them a fake name.
“Yeah, like she just thought he was a friend. That was his third encounter with my daughter. A month ago she was riding a bike around the corner and he said hi to her then," the girl’s mother said.
The 9-1-1 caller thought Williamson might have taken photos of the girl.
Officers said in June they were getting a search warrant for his phone and more charges could be coming.
The case is now in federal court where documents show that phone contained child porn, and there had been a google search of “how to rape a little girl."
Williamson is due in court Friday.
