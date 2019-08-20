Man arrested for making online threats to police

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Social media threats directed at police officers have resulted in the arrest of a Harrison County, Indiana man.
According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation was started August 13 into the threats. It led to charges being filed against Mark Anthony Puckett, 18, of Corydon, for intimidation against a public official.
After Scott County officials learned Puckett was in Kentucky, he was taken into custody by Kentucky State Police.
Puckett is being held in the Hart County Jail while awaiting extradition to Indiana.
