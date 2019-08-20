Mayor’s proposed budget would provide 93 police officers in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) – A new city budget proposed by Jeffersonville's mayor would improve roads, make enhancements around town and expand the police department.
In recent years, the evolving Jeffersonville community has added new businesses in River Ridge, the downtown and along Veterans Parkway, and with it more families are moving in.
Mayor Mike Moore said the city needs to be able to protect their growing community, as safety matters to every family here.
“They want to have conveniences, grocery stores and places to shop, they want to have a wonderful parks system, they want things to do for the family,” he said. “But paramount to all of that is they want to make sure they’re safe.”
Over the past seven years, the city has added 17 new police officers.
Chief Kenny Kavanaugh said that increase to staffing allowed them to shift away from patrols and typical policing toward a proactive, community-centered approach, helping cut down on crime.
“We’ve been able to not just say we’re a safe community, but we’ve been able to take action and take safe manners and methods for our training, our education for police officers to ensure this is happening in Jeffersonville,” Kavanaugh said.
Under Moore’s proposed budget for the following year, the Jeffersonville Police Department would go from 91 to 93 officers. It may seem like a high number for the town of nearly 50,000, but it actually complies with FBI standards while still meeting the growing community’s needs.
“Right now, I want to say you’re getting your bang for your buck,” Kavanaugh said. “You have your officers more focused, more engaged, more in tune and aligned with the values here in the community.”
And the plan for additional officers won’t raise taxes. As part of the mayor’s $54 million proposed city budget, it’s paid for through revenue from new businesses.
Moore said the investment in police will benefit community members for years to come.
“You know, put your minds at ease,” Moore said. “When you’re in Jeff, you’re safe.”
Other parts of Moore’s proposed budget include funding to fix drainage issues in the Oak Park neighborhood, make $1.3 million in road improvements and provide additional funding to continue the newly opened Spring Hill EnVision Center.
