NOIR Black Chamber of Commerce bringing new support to local business owners

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An organization helping Kentucky-based African American business owners grow their businesses, is growing within the city of Louisville.
NOIR Black Business Social Club INC. was launched in January of 2019.
It has been helping with networking and resources for local business owners.
“As a member you’re actually getting one on one meetings with the staff,” NOIR Black Chamber of Commerce INC CEO John Shaw-Woo said. “We’re trying to go over your business plan, we’re trying to figure out what is your next step in regards to a location and so on.”
Metro Council member David James held a press conference Monday announcing that the organization will now become will become the NOIR Black Chamber of Commerce.
Shaw-Woo believes the change will allow the organization to help more black business owners and that it can also have a greater impact on the city and state.
This is the only chamber of commerce for African American business owners in Louisville.
