Oberhansley Trial: Jury selection almost complete in gruesome 2014 cannibalism case

WARNING: Some details from this case are graphic and might be disturbing to some readers.
(WAVE) - Jury selection is almost finished in the murder case against a southern Indiana man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body.
Joseph Oberhansley and his attorneys are in Hamilton County, north of Indianapolis, with the Clark County prosecution team. The strategy is to select jurors who may be less familiar with what happened in the case than potential jurors from the southern Indiana area.
Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull told WAVE 3 News on Tuesay that 12 jurors have been chosen for the trial. They need the 12 jurors and four alternates who will travel to Jeffersonville to hear the evidence and eventually decide if Oberhansley will be found guilty of murdering Tammy Jo Blanton back in 2014.
Oberhansley is accused of breaking into Blanton’s home in Jeffersonville nearly five years ago, then stabbing and killing her. Court records indicated police found Blanton’s body in the bathtub.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Oberhansley admitted to police that he’d eaten parts of her brain, heart and lungs.
Potential jurors were questioned carefully about whether they’d be able to be fair and impartial in the case, and whether previous instances of rape or violence in their own past could impact their ability to give Oberhansley the presumption of innocence in the trial.
Once the jurors have been selected, they’ll travel to Clark County, where they’ll be sequestered during the trial, which could start as soon as Wednesday or Thursday.
If found guilty, Oberhansley could face life in prison without the possibility of parole. As part of an agreement between his attorneys and the prosecutors, Oberhansley will not face the death penalty if he’s convicted.
In exchange, his attorneys will not present any evidence of mental health in his defense.
