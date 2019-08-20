Sen. Todd Young promotes Tobacco To 21 Act at Floyd Central High School

FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (WAVE) - U.S. Sen. Todd Young on Monday stopped at Floyd Central High School to talk about his efforts to reduce teen vaping.
Young is a supporter of a federal law to raise the smoking age from 18 to 21.
The “Tobacco to 21 Act” would prohibit the sale of any tobacco products to those under 21.
Young said the goal is to lower the number of teens who are vaping or using e-cigarettes.
Students at Floyd Central said it was a big problem in the bathrooms.
“To the point to where last year they had to install water vapor detectors so that they could see when kids would be vaping, because the water vapor detector would go off,” said Zak Vitale, a junior at the high school who is also involved with the group Students For Sustainable Solutions.
The bill has passed through committe, but has not been put up for a vote by the full Senate.
