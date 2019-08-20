Several electric scooters vandalized and removed

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Scooters are scattered all around the Louisville area and WAVE 3 News has learned that several of them were recently vandalized.
A Lime Scooter spokesperson confirmed that fewer of dozen scooters had their brake lines cut off. Bird scooters confirmed that a "handful" of scooters were also vandalized. Both companies say the scooters that were damaged were immediately removed from the streets.
Three scooter companies operate in the Louisville area - Bird, Lime, and Bolt. WAVE 3 News has reached out to Bolt to see if any of their scooters have been vandalized and have not heard back yet.
Lime told WAVE 3 News that they started to notice the vandalism over the last three weeks. Lime issued a statement about the scooters:
"Vandalizing property is a crime and only harms those who rely on these vehicles everyday as an affordable, convenient way to get around. Lime takes vandalism seriously and will pursue appropriate legal action against those that damage or vandalize our property."
Bird also issued a statement to WAVE 3 News saying in part:
"At Bird, we have zero tolerance for vandalism and aggressively address it when it occurs in communities where we are meeting peoples' needs for sustainable transportation options. We encourage everyone in these communities — whether they ride Bird or not — to report vandalism done to or with our vehicles as we are committed to acting swiftly and effectively."- Bird spokesperson
What should you do if you notice a scooter is vandalized? Both companies want people to report it.
For Bird riders. report damage to hello@bird.co. Bird also offers Community Mode, in the Bird app reporting feature that allows anyone in the city the ability to report instances of improper/sidewalk riding and poor parking.
For Lime riders, report it to local authorities and also contact Bird’s 24/7 customer service team, available through the app or email them at support@li.me so Lime can remove the vandalized scooters.
Lime says they have contacted Louisville Metro Police, but a department spokesperson said they are not aware of any reports to them.
This story will be updated.
