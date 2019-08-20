Shell casing found following Kentucky State Fair chaos

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have now confirmed to WAVE 3 News that a shell casing from a gun was found following the chaos at the Kentucky State Fair on Saturday night.
Investigators said the evidence shows the threat went beyond a group of rowdy teens. They believe that the shot may have been fired to incite panic.
At first, KSP could only confirm there were witness reports of a single gunshot being fired in the air by a teen, but there was no mention of any evidence until Tuesday.
KSP also said it is investigating not only the gunshot, but also the individuals who they said were promoting panic by setting off firecrackers.
KSP explained the first calls came in as a possible active shooter. A spokesman said troopers and officers had that in mind when they responded to the situation. As they searched for a gunman or for injured people, KSP said it encountered teens that prevented them from doing their No. 1 job, keeping people safe.
The ordeal began around 10 p.m. and lasted until at least 11:30 p.m., when fair officials decided to close the event a half hour early.
KSP arrested two adults and cited seven juveniles. Of the seven juveniles, KSP said none of their parents was actually at the fair.
