Spotify announces new parental control settings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A new safety feature is giving parents more control over what their children listen to.
Spotify just announced its Premium Family Plan will soon have parental controls.
The new option will allow parents to control the explicit content filters setting on all of their sub-accounts.
Once the feature is turned on, it can’t be turned off unless the account administrator chooses to.
If you use Spotify, you know the streaming service already has a filter in place, but this is the first time parents can set it up on their child’s account.
The company also introduced a feature called “Family Mix” which generates a family-friendly, and age appropriate, playlist.
These new updates are expected to roll out this fall.
