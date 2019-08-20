State Fair chaos prompts discussion about conceal carry

As state government facilities, neither Kentucky Venues facilities prohibit the carrying of properly licensed concealed firearms on the premises or open carry firearms on the premises. In addition, Kentucky is a reciprocating state, so persons who maintain a valid license issued by another state of the United States to carry a concealed weapon in that state, shall have his or her license considered valid in Kentucky. See KRS 237.110. Lessees of Kentucky Venues shall not prohibit the carrying of properly licensed concealed or open carry weapons on the premises. Staff of Kentucky Venues shall call law enforcement in the event of any alleged illegal patron conduct.