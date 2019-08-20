State Fair chaos prompts discussion about conceal carry

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville eighth-grader was hiding in a closet in Freedom Hall on Saturday night.
For those 45 minutes, some thought they were just feet away from death. Incorrect reports of an active shooter forced their way into Freedom Hall, on the first Saturday night of the Kentucky State Fair.
Crosby Middle School student Carsyn Wheatley said a man ran near her yelling "y'all need to stay in here; there's an active shooter." Then, she saw police.
"When I saw the cops come in, I thought there was the shooter in the building," Wheatley said.
Wheatley said she relied on her training to run in zig-zags.
"I was in such fear; I just had to start running," she said.
After banging on a locked door, Wheatley said she was let into a room and hid in a closet, texting her family as those around her made calls to loved ones, calls they thought would be their last.
"It was sad to hear people thinking that they're not going to see anyone ever again," Wheatley said.
After 45 minutes, she said the all clear was given. No one was shot.
Monday, families returned to where it all happened. One fairgoer named Michelle Proctor said she’s not scared by it, and if an active shooter was at the fair, carry laws in Kentucky give her peace of mind. She said she’d shoot back.
“I would,” Proctor said. “If I saw an active shooter, I’m going to shoot at you. I’m not going to let anybody in my family get hurt or people I don’t even know really.”
But can you bring a gun to the fair? Organizers say yes. A spokesman for Kentucky Venues issued the following statement to WAVE 3 News on Monday:
As state government facilities, neither Kentucky Venues facilities prohibit the carrying of properly licensed concealed firearms on the premises or open carry firearms on the premises. In addition, Kentucky is a reciprocating state, so persons who maintain a valid license issued by another state of the United States to carry a concealed weapon in that state, shall have his or her license considered valid in Kentucky. See KRS 237.110. Lessees of Kentucky Venues shall not prohibit the carrying of properly licensed concealed or open carry weapons on the premises. Staff of Kentucky Venues shall call law enforcement in the event of any alleged illegal patron conduct.
OpenRange president Barry Laws said that if you do choose to do that, be respectful and smart.
"My personal tip is, don't carry openly in a crowd because A) you're either going to scare 51 percent of the people or somebody that's a bad guy knows you're the first one they're going to take out anyway," he said.
Wheatley said she doesn’t think people overreacted, adding she’s glad people took the threat seriously.
