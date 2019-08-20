StormTALK! Tuesday Edition

Be sure to check the WAVE 3 Weather App for the latest information on this afternoon’s setup as it will be adjusting in the hours ahead.
As it stands now, there are two t-storm setups at play.
- Scattered development near and south of the Ohio River after 2pm. Some locally strong but severe weather looks isolated with these.
- Band of severe t-storms approaches from the northwest. It should be in a “fading” mode as it approaches but it could locally enhance when it collides with any t-storm cells in advance of it. This approach looks to be after 5pm.
With both setups in mind up above, specific timing for any given location is going to be tough. Just be aware to check the WAVE 3 Weather App Radar this afternoon and evening if you have any travel plans or outdoor plans in general.
The other issue we will be monitoring today will be the heat. Louisville reached 98° Monday and we could get close to that level today if t-storms don’t disrupt that. The difference is that humidity levels will be higher so the heat index has a better chance to exceed 100°.
The front will slowly settle in by Thursday with scattered downpours and thunderstorms.
A push to get this front south of the Parkways by Friday/Saturday is still on the table...which would mean cooler/ less-humid air.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.