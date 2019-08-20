Trump Visit: Traffic delays are definite in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - By 6 p.m. Wednesday, President Donald Trump should be on his way out of Louisville after an eventful day that includes speaking to the AMVETS National Convention at the Galt House Hotel and a private fundraiser for Gov. Matt Bevin at the Seelbach Hotel.
It all means downtown traffic could be tricky. Between 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, anyone traveling between the airport and downtown Louisville should be ready for road closures and delays as Trump is headed to and from his events.
Louisville Downtown Partnership Executive Director Rebecca Matheny said Louisvillians who work downtown should prepare and be aware.
“They will close the entire interstate during the time the President’s traveling in and traveling out,” she said.
Matheny warned to expect multiple road closures and no stopping signs throughout downtown.
“They never disclose the exact route (of the president’s motorcade), but we can expect rolling lane closures,” she said.
AMVET visitors like Janet Stephenson said she was sightseeing Tuesday to avoid traffic tie-ups before Trump’s Wednesday talk to her convention at the Galt House. She said she was excited about the opportunity.
“How many times do you get to hear up close and personal from the president?” Stephenson asked.
Trump’s motorcade will leave the Galt House for the Seelbach Hotel, just a few blocks away at 4th and Muhammad Ali, which happens to be next door to Brandon Gamboa’s office.
“We are right in the heart of it, so I already know it’s going to be crazy,” Gamboa told WAVE 3 News.
Getting off at 4:30, he’s aware of potential problems commuting home.
“I’m kind of in limbo,” Gamboa said. “My office has another facility out on Hurstbourne Lane, so that option has been opened to us.”
If he decides to work downtown, Gamboa said he has a plan.
“To park at a distance, so I can get in the car and drive from there,” he said.
That’s also the recommendation from the Louisville Downtown Partnership, which advises downtown workers to park outside impacted zones and walk or take the TARC in from areas like Broadway or Slugger Field.
The agency is also asking employers to let employees like CPA Michael Evans arrive early and leave early or work outside of the office.
“We’re able to work remotely from home so I got a feeling a lot of the office is going to be out tomorrow,” Evans said.
Here’s LMPD’s list of potential closures:
