Bernheim Forest names Louisville native Clinton Davis as director of facilities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest has a new director of facilities. The attraction has announced that Louisville native Clinton Davis has been named to the position.
Bernheim is the largest privately held forest dedicated to conservation and education in the eastern United States.
Davis brings more than 20 years of experience in construction, architecture and engineering to the position. He also has knowledge in operations, technology, structural design, building and and facilities maintenance. Davis will manage the maintenance and care of all facilities, roads and infrastructure at Bernheim.
“I am very excited for this new opportunity. I have a deep admiration for Bernheim and am proud to lead this department in supporting our mission of research, education, conservation and connecting people to nature.”said Davis.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.