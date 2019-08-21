Bernie Sanders announces weekend stop in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On the heels of President Donald Trump’s visit to Louisville, Bernie Sanders (D) has announced he’s heading to WAVE Country this weekend.
Sanders will be in Louisville on August 25 at the City’s Public Plaza, located at 144 N 6th Street. He’s set to appear at a “People vs Corporate Power Rally with Bernie Sanders” event at 4 p.m.
According to Sanders campaign, he’s expected to speak out “against Sen. Mitch McConnell’s obstruction in the U.S. Senate. Gathering voters from across the state, Sanders will pressure McConnell to take up bills passed in the U.S. House to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour, stop gun violence and secure our elections.”
This will be the first time Sanders has come to Kentucky since launching is presidential election campaign.
Ticket’s aren’ required to attend the event, but an RSVP is. Click here to RSVP for the rally. It’s free and open to the public. Entrance is provided on a first come, first serve basis.
