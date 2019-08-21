Clarksville firefighters reunite with man they rescued from Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A month and a half after rescuing a man from the Ohio River, Clarksville firefighters reunited with him for the first time Tuesday night.
Moki Washington, 28, was in a boat with his friend, Donnie Watson, 26, on July 1 when the boat’s motor stopped working and they were heading straight for the McAlpine Dam.
"I remember saying 'oh my god. Are you serious right now?'" Washington recalled.
When the Clarksville Fire Department responded, Lt. Cory Potts could see Washington clinging to a life vest in the river to stay afloat.
In a split second, Potts made a decision to jump in the river to swim to Washington.
"[Washington] was getting ready to enter the turbulent area of the Ohio River which was about an equivalent of a football field from the shore," Captain James Hendrick with the Clarksville Fire Department said. "From his description to me, he was in the best position [to jump in] because both of the firefighters [with him] were working to remove debris to allow that boat to be deployed into the water."
Fire fighters had to move large logs out of the way of the boat ramp to get the boat in the water.
“I seen the boats coming down and there was so much driftwood and they couldn’t get the boat down there to drive to me so he took off swimming out there,” Washington remembered.
Washington said Potts kept telling him to swim towards him.
“I was tired,” Washington said. “When I see him at first I was like ‘oh yes! A light at the end of the tunnel.’”
Potts managed to get Washington and get him away from the stronger current. Not long after that, the boat made its way to them to bring them both to shore.
“I never personally got to thank him for it,” Washington said. “[Potts] disappeared after a while looking for my buddy...”
Watson died when the boat capsized. His body was recovered days later.
"It's a pretty emotional thing," Washington said. "I lost my best friend."
On Tuesday, Clarksville Fire Department's C-Crew was honored by the city for their actions that day.
Those honored included Captain James Hendrick, Lieutenant Cory Potts, Sergeant Daniel Moody, Sergeant Kyle Johnson, Private Jason Whalin , Private Tim Cook, Private Scott Roark, and Private Doug Wehner.
While receiving honors, Washington was reunited with the crew for the first time since they rescued him.
“I just want to thank everybody here - Clarksville for coming and rescuing and saving my life,” Washington told the firefighters in front of the city council. “I owe you the world. Thank you.”
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.