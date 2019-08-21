Demolition of America’s Best Inn to start by October

Stonecipher said he wants to make sure whatever goes on the site will be a project that gives the best return on the investment to taxpayers. This could also mean deciding between leasing or selling the land. Once the call to developers goes out — and to any proposals they're approached with before then — staff will vet project ideas, scoring them using a rubric that grades according to things such as how it would affect property values and whether it would net any increase in jobs.