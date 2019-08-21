Downtown Louisville businesses prep for presidential visit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic was flowing smoothly down Main Street on Tuesday, but the roads soon will look a little different.
Barricades sitting on the sidewalk will be put in the road and signs restricting parking will have to be followed.
A presidential visit will be creating logistical challenges for many in downtown Louisville on Wednesday.
President Donald Trump will be speaking at the AMVETS Convention at the Galt House.
Then, he’ll attend a private fundraiser for Gov. Matt Bevin at the Seelbach Hilton Louisville just a few blocks away.
Dozens of streets will be closed, and at some point traffic on Interstate 65 will come to a stop.
Not only will traffic and parking be impacted, but so will people working downtown.
Those at Humana said they’re giving out specific instructions to employees about how they should treat the work day.
The Department of Veterans Affairs said it’s closing its downtown Louisville office for the day.
Others downtown are opting for a short day or a digital commute.
“Luckily the job we have in public accounting, we’re able to work remotely from home,” Michael Evans, who works downtown, said. “So, I’ve got a feeling a lot of the office is going to be out tomorrow.”
But, just down the road from the Galt House, Bearno’s By the Bridge co-owner George Timmering said pizzas will still be in the oven.
“We’re open all day and we’re just going to be really careful where we take deliveries,” Timmering said.
Timmering said he’s avoiding areas around the Galt House and Seelbach, where the president will be traveling.
He said he expects overall delivery volume will be down, but, with other restaurants shutting down for the day, orders will still come in.
“The two orders that we’ve taken tomorrow, they’re like ‘are you open tomorrow, are you open tomorrow?’” Timmering said.
He added one of the last big events that brought about similar traffic changes was the funeral for Muhammad Ali in 2016.
He didn’t deliver then, but will this time around.
“That’s the order for everyone tomorrow is be patient,” Timmering said.
That’s a slice of advice he hopes people will eat up when the president comes to town.
