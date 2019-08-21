Indiana Gaming Commission to consider sports wagering regulations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Indiana Gaming Commission is expected to approve the state’s sports wagering regulations on Wednesday August 28.
The commission’s approval would pave the way to begin legal sports betting at Indiana’s casinos.
Indiana is among 15 states that have authorized legal sports betting after a May 2018 Supreme Court ruling that overturned a decades old law that prohibited betting on sports anywhere in the U.S. except in Nevada.
Southern Indiana casinos are planning to offer sports betting soon.
Football is the most popular sport among U.S. sports gamblers.
