Indiana State Police: Man wanted on charges related to marijuana-growing operation

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (FOX19) - Indiana State Police are searching for a person whom they say was involved in an illegal marijuana-growing operation.
State police say Lewis Steward, 47, fled from his Campbellsburg home after state police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office inspected the residence and obtained a search warrant after receiving reports that marijuana was being grown there.
Upon obtaining a search warrant, officers found on the North McKinley Road property firearms, explosive devices and 113 marijuana plants. They also discovered evidence that police believe indicated explosive devices were being manufactured there.
Authorities believe Steward fled between the time they inspected his home and the time they came back with a search warrant.
Heather Jo Voyles, 31, was located and arrested on scene on seven charges.
State police issued a warrant for Steward’s arrest Aug. 16. He also faces seven charges. Among them are violent felon in possession of a firearm, manufacturing an distribution of a destructive device, dealing marijuana and possessing marijuana
Anyone with information about Steward or his whereabouts is asked to call (812) 248-4378 or (812) 246-5424.
