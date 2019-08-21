Jeffersontown city council votes to change minor policy for Gaslight Festival

Jeffersontown, Ky. (WAVE) -Jeffersontown city council members announce changes to the Gaslight Festival happening in September of 2019.
Council members voted to change the minor policy for the event after the recent active shooter scare at the Kentucky State Fair.
Anyone under 18 will not be allowed at the Gaslight Festival on Friday or Saturday night after 7 p.m. unless they have an adult with them.
Council members say the change is meant to keep the event a family friendly environment.
The Gaslight Festival is happening September 13 through 15.
