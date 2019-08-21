Jury selected in Oberhansley murder trial

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A jury of 16 has been empaneled to hear the murder trial of a man accused of murdering his girlfriend and then eating parts of her organs.
Joseph Oberhansley is charged with killing Tammy Jo Blanton, 46, in her Jeffersonville home on September 11, 2014.
Since the case received so much publicity the jury comes from Hamilton County, located about two hours north of Jeffersonville.
The jury is being brought to Jeffersonville and opening statements are expected to begin later this afternoon.
Oberhansley faces the possibility of life in prison, if convicted.
