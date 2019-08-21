Kentucky lawmakers push for $15 minimum wage

(WAVE) - Pre-filed legislation would raise the minimum wage for workers in Kentucky.
Sen. Reggie Thomas, D-Lexington, and Rep. Kathy Hinkle, D-Louisa, filed Bill Request 132 and Bill Request 237, respectively.
The bills call for a large increase of the state’s minimum wage over the next seven years.
It would increase to $15 an hour by 2027.
“I have pushed to have this heard before,” Thomas said. “I’m not going to stop. Just because you have a first strike and second strike doesn’t mean you stop swinging.”
Added Hinkle: “It is time for us to step up to the plate and take care of our citizens, and that is what we are sent here to do.”
The General Assembly will take up the matter in January.
